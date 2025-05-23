Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Fri. May 23, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on May 23, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
Share

National Hurricane Center predicts above-average hurricane season

Experts at the National Hurricane Center released their forecast for the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season. They believe that the total number of storms will be above normal.

Tampa group will protest Trump on Fifth anniversary of George Floyd’s death

WMNF’s Chris Young reports Tampa activists plan to rally against an April executive order by President Trump.

Manatee County expands Pine Island Preserve

Manatee County leaders voted this week to expand a local nature preserve by purchasing 13 acres of island property.

New Florida law makes it harder to protect springs

A new law that limits when police can stop boats on the water also changes rules for protecting Florida’s springs.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Richard Corcoran
New College alumni group ‘appalled’ at recent school controversies

Listen: New College of Florida, the small Sarasota school that...

COVID-19 closures
Gulfport bans beach smoking

The Gulfport beach ban prohibits cigarettes and other tobacco products,...

Ahead of the fifth anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, Tampa protestors prepare to rally again

Listen: This weekend will mark the fifth anniversary of the...

2025 Hurricane Season Outlook FPREN
The National Hurricane Center predicts above-average activity this 2025 hurricane season

National Hurricane Center: 2025 expected above-average activity; 13-19 named tropical...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Soul Party
Player position: