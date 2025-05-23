The Scoop: Fri. May 23, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

National Hurricane Center predicts above-average hurricane season

Experts at the National Hurricane Center released their forecast for the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season. They believe that the total number of storms will be above normal.

Tampa group will protest Trump on Fifth anniversary of George Floyd’s death

WMNF’s Chris Young reports Tampa activists plan to rally against an April executive order by President Trump.

Manatee County expands Pine Island Preserve

Manatee County leaders voted this week to expand a local nature preserve by purchasing 13 acres of island property.

New Florida law makes it harder to protect springs

A new law that limits when police can stop boats on the water also changes rules for protecting Florida’s springs.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara.

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /