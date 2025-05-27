The Scoop: Tue. May 27, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies shot and killed a suspect

A Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed a suspect who was acting erratically in a lake near alligators before charging at deputies in Lakeland.

Manny Diaz, Jr. interested in the presidency of the University of West Flordia

State Education Commissioner Manny Díaz Jr. is saying he would be “willing to have a conversation” about serving as interim president of UWF.

New College of Florida faces criticisms

New College of Florida, which underwent a political takeover by Governor Ron DeSantis in 2023, has been making headlines for various controversies this month.

A bill preventing elementary and middle schoolers from using phones is introduced

The state Legislature formally sent a bill to Governor Ron DeSantis that would prevent elementary and middle school students from using cell phones during the entire school day.

