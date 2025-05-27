Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Tue. May 27, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on May 27, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
Share

Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies shot and killed a suspect

A Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed a suspect who was acting erratically in a lake near alligators before charging at deputies in Lakeland.

Manny Diaz, Jr. interested in the presidency of the University of West Flordia

State Education Commissioner Manny Díaz Jr. is saying he would be “willing to have a conversation” about serving as interim president of UWF.

New College of Florida faces criticisms

New College of Florida, which underwent a political takeover by Governor Ron DeSantis in 2023, has been making headlines for various controversies this month.

A bill preventing elementary and middle schoolers from using phones is introduced

The state Legislature formally sent a bill to Governor Ron DeSantis that would prevent elementary and middle school students from using cell phones during the entire school day. 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

 

Tags
, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Potential Trump cuts to food stamps may impact major Tampa food bank

Listen: Trump’s “big beautiful” tax bill passed the House last...

Residents are still clearing out their homes after storm surge damage
Storm Surge: Impacts of the 2024 hurricane season on the Tampa Bay community

Tropical Storm Debby & Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The 2024...

Casey DeSantis, Hope Florida
The state should have audited the $10 million Hope Florida deal. It didn’t happen: Trident

It was struck without any oversight from the state’s CFO,...

Here are some (mostly) free summer youth programs in St. Petersburg

According to a press release from City of St. Petersburg,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Freak Show
Player position: