The Scoop: Wed. May 28, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Trump’s “big beautiful” tax bill passed the House and would implement serious cuts to SNAP. WMNF’s Chris Young reports a local Tampa food bank says the cuts may result in an increased need.

Marion Hammer suing the NRA

Hammer is suing the National Rifle Association on grounds that they’ve breached their contract with her.

Florida police arrest two dozen despite injunction on new immigration law

The immigration law that allowed state and local police to help the Trump Administration crackdown on immigration enforcement had already been blocked by a federal judge when the arrests took place.

DeSantis says he will veto the medical malpractice bill

DeSantis says he will veto the bill that will allow more family members to pursue medical malpractice lawsuits over the deaths of their parents or adult children.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

