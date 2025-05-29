Donate Now!
The Scoop: Thur. May 29, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on May 29, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
With federal cuts, how will Florida fare during hurricane season

With another potentially active Atlantic hurricane season this year, Florida is bracing for the possibility the federal government will not respond like it has in the past.

Constituents will hold a town hall without Rep. Anna Paulina Luna

WMNF’s Chris Young reports Pinellas residents are taking things into their own hands. Hosting a town hall without their member of Congress, Anna Paulina Luna.

An upcoming health fair will focus on mental health

WMNF’s Helen Ly reports on an upcoming health fair that will inform the community about the importance of living a healthier lifestyle and improving well-being.

