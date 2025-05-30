Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri. May 30, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on May 30, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
A federal judge may hold Florida’s Attorney General in contempt

A federal judge is considering holding Florida’s Attorney General in contempt for disobeying her temporary order that blocked a new state law.

Federal judge allows lawsuit to proceed over excessive heat in a Florida prison

A federal judge has rejected a request by Florida corrections officials to dismiss a potential class-action lawsuit.

St. Petersburg raises the LGBTQ Pride Flag

WMNF’s Sarah Goebel reports on the kickoff of Pride Month in St. Petersburg where elected officials spoke outside City Hall.

The Florida Supreme Court has tossed out an appeal that would stop the execution of Anthony Wainwright

The appeal was tossed out because the lawyer who filed it was not his lead attorney.

Students learn about robotics at AmRoc Fab Lab

WMNF’s Chris Young reports on the AmRoc Fab Lab, where students of all ages take STEM classes and learn to create.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Zoe Sax

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Maddie Overmier, Sarah Goebel, Julia Ferrara.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

