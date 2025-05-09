Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Fri. May 9, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on May 9, 2025 • by Seán Kinane
Share

NOAA will no longer track the cost of weather disasters 

Scientists say these events are becoming increasingly more frequent, costly and severe with climate change.

Nunez selected as president of FIU

Selecting DeSantis’ second-in-command as the sole finalist marks the latest and clearest example of the governor’s impact on higher education in Florida. And it’s another example of a state university choosing a politician as its president.

Advocacy groups push back on Governor DeSantis’ attempts to make it harder for citizen campaigns to change the constitution

WMNF’s Chris Young reports on a controversial new Florida law.

Florida Supreme Court allows execution to proceed

The Florida Supreme Court has refused to halt next week’s scheduled execution of Glen Rogers.

Mons Venus and 2001 Odyssey will have the same management

They are two of Tampa’s most famous adult entertainment clubs.

U.S. House votes to rename the Gulf of Mexico

It’s unclear whether the Senate will go along. Florida has already made that change.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Seán Kinane

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Noah Vinsky, Faith Montalvo, Victoria Heath, Han Ly.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

TOP SECRET CIA Disclosures Among Recent Kennedy Assassination Documents

Released Kennedy Assassination Documents Reveal Top Secret CIA Operations...

Ron DeSantis
New Florida ballot initiative law draws fierce backlash, including a lawsuit

Listen: Advocacy groups are pushing back on Governor DeSantis’ attempts...

The Safety Harbor tool library offers sustainable solutions through resource sharing

The Sustainable Living show discusses the Safety Harbor Tool Library...

Florida Capitol
These are the key budget details still unresolved in the Florida Legislature

The Florida House and Senate did not pass a budget...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Skinny
Player position: