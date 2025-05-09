The Scoop: Fri. May 9, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

NOAA will no longer track the cost of weather disasters

Scientists say these events are becoming increasingly more frequent, costly and severe with climate change.

Nunez selected as president of FIU

Selecting DeSantis’ second-in-command as the sole finalist marks the latest and clearest example of the governor’s impact on higher education in Florida. And it’s another example of a state university choosing a politician as its president.

Advocacy groups push back on Governor DeSantis’ attempts to make it harder for citizen campaigns to change the constitution

WMNF’s Chris Young reports on a controversial new Florida law.

Florida Supreme Court allows execution to proceed

The Florida Supreme Court has refused to halt next week’s scheduled execution of Glen Rogers.

Mons Venus and 2001 Odyssey will have the same management

They are two of Tampa’s most famous adult entertainment clubs.

U.S. House votes to rename the Gulf of Mexico

It’s unclear whether the Senate will go along. Florida has already made that change.

