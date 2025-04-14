The Scoop: Mon. April 14, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida universities are required to send grant & hiring data to DeSantis under the state’s DOGE efforts
David Simmons is an engineering professor and faculty senate president at the University of South Florida. He said the information they’re asking for can easily be found online and puts additional stress on universities.
DeSantis escalates attack on Florida House of Representatives
The latest jab came Wednesday when he was speaking at a National Home Rental Council event in Orlando.
The Florida House seeks records on agency spending
The House budget chair on Friday sent letters to six state agencies seeking a broad array of documents as part of a probe into government spending.
Trulieve funnels $19.6 million to a new Florida recreational pot proposal
Trulieve made about $145 million in contributions to back a recreational marijuana amendment on the 2024 ballot. The measure fell short of receiving the required 60 percent voter support to pass, but the committee is trying to put a revised proposal on the 2026 ballot.
