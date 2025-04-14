Donate Now!
The Scoop: Mon. April 14, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on April 14, 2025 • by Seán Kinane
Florida universities are required to send grant & hiring data to DeSantis under the state’s DOGE efforts 

David Simmons is an engineering professor and faculty senate president at the University of South Florida. He said the information they’re asking for can easily be found online and puts additional stress on universities.

DeSantis escalates attack on Florida House of Representatives

The latest jab came Wednesday when he was speaking at a National Home Rental Council event in Orlando.

The Florida House seeks records on agency spending

The House budget chair on Friday sent letters to six state agencies seeking a broad array of documents as part of a probe into government spending.

Trulieve funnels $19.6 million to a new Florida recreational pot proposal

Trulieve made about $145 million in contributions to back a recreational marijuana amendment on the 2024 ballot. The measure fell short of receiving the required 60 percent voter support to pass, but the committee is trying to put a revised proposal on the 2026 ballot.

