The Scoop: Mon. April 21, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on April 21, 2025 • by LisaR
Listen to The Scoop:

 

Pope Francis has died

Pope Francis has died, history’s first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his care for impoverished people, critiques of capitalism, and concern about climate change.

Earth Day: discussing the impact of natural disasters on the disability community

People with disabilities face greater risks as disasters strike. WMNF’s Helen Ly reports on a film and panel discussion coming up highlighting how people with disabilities are impacted by natural disasters.

New Tampa International Airport CEO talks local transit, flying cars at civic forum

This month, Michael Stephens took the reins as Tampa International Airport’s fourth CEO in history. WMNF’s Chris Young reports Stephens, former chief counsel for Hillsborough Area Regional Transit, is calling for local transit to and from the airport. 

Weather modification bill advances

A House bill seeking to ban geoengineering and so-called weather modification in Florida is nearing its final legislative hurdle.  Jenny Jacoby reports on the bill.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Lisa Reuter

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Joshua Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Toni Pham, Josh Holton, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

