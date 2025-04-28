The Scoop: Mon. April 28, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Listen to The Scoop:

The Tampa Bay Immigrant Solidarity Network is calling for the return of Heydi Sanchez Tejeda. The organization says Tejeda was detained by ICE during a routine immigration appointment and deported back to Cuba.

One person has died and several people were injured in Florida when a boat crashed into a ferry and then fled the scene off the Memorial Causeway Bridge.

The Florida House on Friday approved major legal changes tied to insurance disputes and personal-injury cases, adding them to Senate Bill 832. The bill, originally focused on protecting phosphate companies from pollution lawsuits, now includes a shift to a “loser pays” system for attorney fees in insurance cases.

Florida Public Service Commission staff on Thursday recommended upholding the agency’s approval of Tampa Electric Co.’s base-rate increases, despite objections from consumer advocates. The commission is set to revisit the issue on May 6.

A California-based company is pursuing a challenge that bans the sale and manufacturing of “cultivated” meat in Florida

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a decision that will allow UPSIDE Foods Inc. to move forward with arguments that the law violates the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

All outdoor burning is prohibited for unincorporated areas unless specifically permitted by the Florida Forest Service. To report violations, call 352-754-6830.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Lisa Reuter

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Joshua Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Toni Pham, Josh Holton, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /