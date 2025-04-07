Donate Now!
The Scoop: Mon. April 7, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on April 7, 2025 • by LisaR
Listen to The Scoop:

 

Thousands of Protesters in Tampa were part of the nationwide Hands Off rally

In coalition with Indivisible Pro Choice Pinellas, Indivisible Action Tampa Bay, and Occupy Florida the protest in front of Tampa City Hall was part of the 50501 national movement and Hands Off to denounce Trump’s actions and government corruption. Tampa’s rally was one of several nearby including in St. Petersburg, Sarasota, and Wesley Chapel.

Weather modification bill passes Florida Senate

A bill to ban weather modification projects passed the Florida Senate last week. WMNF’s Chris Young reports.

“Civil Liability for the Wrongful Death of an Unborn Child Bill” advances

A pair of bills that would extend legal protections for human fetuses are moving through the Florida legislature. Joe Mario Pedersen reports.

U.S. district judge Friday temporarily blocked a new immigration law

The law created state crimes for undocumented immigrants who enter or re-enter Florida. Judge Kathleen Williams issued the temporary restraining order two days after the Florida Immigrant Coalition, the Farmworker Association of Florida and two individual plaintiffs filed the lawsuit alleging, in part, that the law violates what is known as the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution because immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Lisa Reuter

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Joshua Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Toni Pham, Josh Holton, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

