The Scoop: Mon. April 7, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

In coalition with Indivisible Pro Choice Pinellas, Indivisible Action Tampa Bay, and Occupy Florida the protest in front of Tampa City Hall was part of the 50501 national movement and Hands Off to denounce Trump’s actions and government corruption. Tampa’s rally was one of several nearby including in St. Petersburg, Sarasota, and Wesley Chapel.

A bill to ban weather modification projects passed the Florida Senate last week. WMNF’s Chris Young reports.

“Civil Liability for the Wrongful Death of an Unborn Child Bill” advances

A pair of bills that would extend legal protections for human fetuses are moving through the Florida legislature. Joe Mario Pedersen reports.

The law created state crimes for undocumented immigrants who enter or re-enter Florida. Judge Kathleen Williams issued the temporary restraining order two days after the Florida Immigrant Coalition, the Farmworker Association of Florida and two individual plaintiffs filed the lawsuit alleging, in part, that the law violates what is known as the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution because immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility.

