The Scoop: Mon. Feb. 17, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on February 17, 2025 • by LisaR
Trump administration reverses firings of hundreds of employees in the nuclear sector

The move has left workers confused and experts cautioning that DOGE’s blind cost-cutting will put communities at risk.

FEMA seeks $2 billion for hurricane claims

FEMA, which manages the flood insurance program, said that hurricanes Helene and Milton have led to more than 78,000 claims.

Some butterflies may benefit from hurricanes

WMNF’s Chris Young reports on a new study from the Florida Museum of Natural History.

Descendants of former presidents meet up in Key West

A forum featuring descendants of six former United States presidents discussed the importance of historical preservation related to presidencies.

