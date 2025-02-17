The Scoop: Mon. Feb. 17, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The move has left workers confused and experts cautioning that DOGE’s blind cost-cutting will put communities at risk.

FEMA, which manages the flood insurance program, said that hurricanes Helene and Milton have led to more than 78,000 claims.

WMNF’s Chris Young reports on a new study from the Florida Museum of Natural History.

A forum featuring descendants of six former United States presidents discussed the importance of historical preservation related to presidencies.