The Scoop: Mon. Feb. 24, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Leaders of the Hillsborough County Republicans and Democrats, and Young Republicans and Democrats, came together to discuss local, state, and national politics in a political forum Friday. WMNF’s Chris Young reports.

National Parks in Florida reeling from recent layoffs ordered by the Trump administration

Staffers at Florida National Parks have begun receiving termination letters amid sweeping layoffs at the National Park Service. Jenny Staletovich has this story.

Insurance Companies in Florida struggle as their parent companies reel in billions

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Insurance companies in Florida have been making billions of dollars, even as they claim to be losing money in the wake of hurricanes Irma and Michael according to a study obtained by the Times/Herald.

Byron Donalds may run for governor

Byron Donalds told a conservative audience Friday to “stay tuned” after President Donald Trump said he’d endorse the Naples Republican in a run for Florida governor in 2026.

Duke Energy adding solar sites

Duke Energy Florida said Friday it is moving forward with plans for solar-energy sites in Madison County, Sumter County, Hernando County and Jefferson County.

