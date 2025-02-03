Donate Now!
The Scoop: Mon. Feb. 3, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on February 3, 2025 • by Josh Holton
Listen:


Proposed Medicaid cuts could leave Florida’s most vulnerable without care

The Trump administration’s funding freeze prevented multiple states, including Florida, from accessing federal Medicaid payments, leaving health-care providers unpaid.

South Florida schools expressing anxiety after new ICE raids

Federal policy changes concerning immigration enforcement put South Florida schools on high alert. The school district wants to keep students safe amid new ICE raids. .

Florida’s Prepaid College Tuition program began on Saturday

Florida Prepaid spokesperson Shannon Smith says paying for college in advance allows kids to start adulthood without debt.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Josh Holton

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

