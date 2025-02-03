The Scoop: Mon. Feb. 3, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Listen:
Proposed Medicaid cuts could leave Florida’s most vulnerable without care
The Trump administration’s funding freeze prevented multiple states, including Florida, from accessing federal Medicaid payments, leaving health-care providers unpaid.
South Florida schools expressing anxiety after new ICE raids
Federal policy changes concerning immigration enforcement put South Florida schools on high alert. The school district wants to keep students safe amid new ICE raids. .
Florida’s Prepaid College Tuition program began on Saturday
Florida Prepaid spokesperson Shannon Smith says paying for college in advance allows kids to start adulthood without debt.
The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF
The Scoop producer Josh Holton
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran
Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /
