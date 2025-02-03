The Scoop: Mon. Feb. 3, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Listen:



Proposed Medicaid cuts could leave Florida’s most vulnerable without care

The Trump administration’s funding freeze prevented multiple states, including Florida, from accessing federal Medicaid payments, leaving health-care providers unpaid.

South Florida schools expressing anxiety after new ICE raids

Federal policy changes concerning immigration enforcement put South Florida schools on high alert. The school district wants to keep students safe amid new ICE raids. .

Florida’s Prepaid College Tuition program began on Saturday

Florida Prepaid spokesperson Shannon Smith says paying for college in advance allows kids to start adulthood without debt.

