The Scoop: Mon. June 1st, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Hurricane Beryl bearing down on SE Caribbean

Hurricane Beryl has formed in the Caribbean and has strengthened into a category three storm.

U.S. Supreme Court rules local governments can ban sleeping in public places

Local governments can choose to arrest those who sleep in public places. Homeless advocates say the decision criminalizes homelessness.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Tyler Oldano

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /