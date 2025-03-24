Donate Now!
The Scoop: Mon. March 24, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on March 24, 2025 • by LisaR
Listen to The Scoop:

 

Family of late Florida Sen. Thompson support lawmaker’s bid to fill her seat

Florida House Representative LaVon Bracy Davis is launching her campaign to fill the seat of the late Florida Senator Geraldine Thompson in State Senate District 15. Molly Duerig reports.

Congress is planning to cut billions of dollars from federal food assistance programs

The House Agriculture Committee is planning to slash $230 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program otherwise known as (SNAP) to help fund $1 trillion in tax cuts to the wealthiest 1% of Americans, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. The Tampa Bay Times has this report.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sanctioned Cristina Fernandez de Kirschner

That means Fernandez de Kirschner is banned from traveling to the U.S. Rubio repeatedly criticized Fernandez’ left-wing policies while he was a U.S. Senator – and has embraced Javier Milei– the right-wing populist and ally of President Trump.

Gulf of America Changes Ready for Floor Vote 

The Republican-controlled House State Affairs Committee voted along party lines to advance bills aimed at carrying out President Donald Trump’s move to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America.”

Conan O’Brien accepts Mark Twain Prize for humor as politics roils the Kennedy Center

O’Brien accepted the award for Lifetime Achievement in Comedy last night. O’Brien was named the 26th recipient of the Mark Twain Prize in mid-January

