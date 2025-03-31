Donate Now!
The Scoop: Mon. Mar. 31, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on March 31, 2025 • by LisaR
Listen to The Scoop:

 

Musk supporter attempts to disrupt anti-Telsa protest with fireworks

Tensions flared at a protest against Elon Musk’s actions with the Department of Government Efficiency outside a Tesla showroom in Tampa on Saturday. There were some pro-MAGA disruptors whose actions erupted into physical confrontations. 

Ballot Initiative restrictions move forward in the Florida House

The Florida House on Thursday will take up a controversial proposal that would place additional restrictions on ballot initiatives. The bill would impose new restrictions on petition-signature gatherers and the groups that back ballot initiatives. 

In April, Tampa is turning blue for a child abuse awareness

As WMNF’s Chris Young reports, key Tampa landmarks will light up blue this week to raise awareness of the issue.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Lisa Reuter

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Joshua Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Toni Pham, Josh Holton, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

