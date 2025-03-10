Donate Now!
The Scoop: Mon. March 10, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Posted on March 10, 2025 • by LisaR
Migrant worker advocates rally outside Plant City’s Strawberry Festival

WMNF’s Josh Holton reports that advocates for Migrant farmworkers gathered outside the event on Saturday to show support for workers who couldn’t be there.

House speaker calls investigation on property insurance sparked by a Tampa reporter’s findings

WMNF’s Chris Young spoke with Tallahassee correspondent for the Tampa Bay Times and Miami Herald Lawrence Mower.

Florida’s first week of legislative session

Florida Phoenix reporter and host of WMNF’s The Skinny Mitch Perry says one word that can be used to describe it is dynamic.

The Scoop producer Lisa Reuter

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Josh Holton
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton, Lisa Marzilli, Toni Pham, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky, Helen (Han) Ly
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

