The Scoop: Mon. March 10, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

WMNF’s Josh Holton reports that advocates for Migrant farmworkers gathered outside the event on Saturday to show support for workers who couldn’t be there.

WMNF’s Chris Young spoke with Tallahassee correspondent for the Tampa Bay Times and Miami Herald Lawrence Mower.

Florida’s first week of legislative session

Florida Phoenix reporter and host of WMNF’s The Skinny Mitch Perry says one word that can be used to describe it is dynamic.

The Scoop producer Lisa Reuter

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Josh Holton

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton, Lisa Marzilli, Toni Pham, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky, Helen (Han) Ly

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5