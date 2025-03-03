Donate Now!
The Scoop: Mon. March 3rd, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on March 3, 2025 • by LisaR
Listen to The Scoop:

 

Before there was Tropicana Field, there was the Gas Plant Neighborhood in St. Petersburg

WMNF’s Chris Young reports on a new documentary shining a light on the primarily Black neighborhood destroyed to make room for the baseball stadium.

More than 172,000 homes are now on the market in Florida

That’s up about 23% compared to last year. The Tampa Bay Times reports Florida is seeing the number of homes listed for sale at its highest level in 13 years.

Nearly two dozen scientists were laid off late last week at NOAA’s offices on Virginia Key

This latest round of federal job cuts took direct aim at two of South Florida’s biggest concerns: hurricanes and fish. Jenny Staletovich reports.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Lisa Reuter

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Joshua Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Toni Pham, Josh Holton, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

