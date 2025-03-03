The Scoop: Mon. March 3rd, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Listen to The Scoop:

Before there was Tropicana Field, there was the Gas Plant Neighborhood in St. Petersburg

WMNF’s Chris Young reports on a new documentary shining a light on the primarily Black neighborhood destroyed to make room for the baseball stadium.

More than 172,000 homes are now on the market in Florida

That’s up about 23% compared to last year. The Tampa Bay Times reports Florida is seeing the number of homes listed for sale at its highest level in 13 years.

Nearly two dozen scientists were laid off late last week at NOAA’s offices on Virginia Key

This latest round of federal job cuts took direct aim at two of South Florida’s biggest concerns: hurricanes and fish. Jenny Staletovich reports.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

