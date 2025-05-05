Donate Now!
The Scoop: Mon. May 5, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on May 5, 2025 • by LisaR
Listen to The Scoop:

 

UF selects Santa Ono as new president

The University of Florida plans to hire school president Santa Ono away from the University of Michigan. The school’s board selects the president and the appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors.

In an interview, Trump isn’t certain if noncitizens deserve due process.

President Trump says in a new interview that he does not know whether U.S. citizens and noncitizens alike deserve that guarantee.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor pushes back against Trump calling to defund NPR and PBS

Last week President Donald Trump signed an executive order to end federal funding for NPR and PBS. WMNF’s Chris Young reports, on Friday, Congress member Kathy Castor blasted the move as illegal.

Trump eliminates several programs to track health

More than a dozen data-gathering programs that track deaths and disease appear to have been eliminated in the tornado of layoffs and proposed budget cuts in the Trump administration’s first 100 days.

Trump wants to reopen Alcatraz

President Trump says he is directing the government to reopen and expand Alcatraz, the notorious former prison on a California island that has been closed for more than 60 years.

Israel approves plan to seize more of the Gaza Strip

Two Israeli officials say ministers have approved a plan to capture the entire Gaza Strip and remain in the territory for an unspecified amount of time. The new plan would also expel hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to southern Gaza.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Lisa Reuter

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Joshua Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Toni Pham, Josh Holton, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

