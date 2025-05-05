The Scoop: Mon. May 5, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Listen to The Scoop:

The University of Florida plans to hire school president Santa Ono away from the University of Michigan. The school’s board selects the president and the appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors.

President Trump says in a new interview that he does not know whether U.S. citizens and noncitizens alike deserve that guarantee.

Last week President Donald Trump signed an executive order to end federal funding for NPR and PBS. WMNF’s Chris Young reports, on Friday, Congress member Kathy Castor blasted the move as illegal.

More than a dozen data-gathering programs that track deaths and disease appear to have been eliminated in the tornado of layoffs and proposed budget cuts in the Trump administration’s first 100 days.

President Trump says he is directing the government to reopen and expand Alcatraz, the notorious former prison on a California island that has been closed for more than 60 years.

Two Israeli officials say ministers have approved a plan to capture the entire Gaza Strip and remain in the territory for an unspecified amount of time. The new plan would also expel hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to southern Gaza.

