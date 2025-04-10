Donate Now!
The Scoop: Thurs. April 10, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on April 10, 2025 • by Sofia Celis
Listen to The Scoop:

 

Florida Congressional Delegation holds hearing on hurricane recovery

Florida Congressional Delegation wants to improve infrastructure to prepare for future storms. WMNF’s Faith Montalvo reports how Florida members of Congress are approaching the issue.

Update: New College backtracks on plans to host Russell Brand, blames ‘current media coverage’

“Thinking without Permission: A Conversation with Russell Brand on Free Speech, Censorship, and Cultural Power” was rescheduled “to a later date” due to “current media coverage”. Brand was scheduled to be interviewed by Richard Corcoran, New College President, after Mark Famiglio dropped out.

University of South Florida researchers identify cause of sargassum inundations

While seaweed provides great habitat for marine life, it can affect tourism. Once seaweed washes up on shore and piles up, it releases a nasty odor. WMNF’s Chris Young reports on research understanding why sargassum is impacting beaches rather than staying offshore.

The House and Senate yesterday passed proposed budgets

These budgets are billions of dollars apart, giving them a little more than three weeks to reach an agreement on tax cuts. The Senate budget proposal totals to $117.3 billion while the House proposal totals to almost $113 billion and is linked with $5.4 billion tax package including reducing overall state sales-tax rate from 6% to 5.25%.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Sofia Celis

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Joshua Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Toni Pham, Josh Holton, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

