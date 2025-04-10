The Scoop: Thurs. April 10, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Listen to The Scoop:

Florida Congressional Delegation wants to improve infrastructure to prepare for future storms. WMNF’s Faith Montalvo reports how Florida members of Congress are approaching the issue.

“Thinking without Permission: A Conversation with Russell Brand on Free Speech, Censorship, and Cultural Power” was rescheduled “to a later date” due to “current media coverage”. Brand was scheduled to be interviewed by Richard Corcoran, New College President, after Mark Famiglio dropped out.

While seaweed provides great habitat for marine life, it can affect tourism. Once seaweed washes up on shore and piles up, it releases a nasty odor. WMNF’s Chris Young reports on research understanding why sargassum is impacting beaches rather than staying offshore.

The House and Senate yesterday passed proposed budgets

These budgets are billions of dollars apart, giving them a little more than three weeks to reach an agreement on tax cuts. The Senate budget proposal totals to $117.3 billion while the House proposal totals to almost $113 billion and is linked with $5.4 billion tax package including reducing overall state sales-tax rate from 6% to 5.25%.

