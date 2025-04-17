The Scoop: Thurs. April 17, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Listen to The Scoop:

Bill passed by Florida House yesterday

A bill bringing more transparency to university presidential searches passed overwhelmingly in the Florida House yesterday.

Florida’s DEP evaluation on oil and gas

A bill in the Florida Legislature would require the Department of Environmental Protection to evaluate how oil and gas drilling blowouts or spills could impact coastal industries.

Florida’s fluoride ban

Florida is one step closer to becoming the second state in the country to ban fluoride from public drinking water.

The Florida House on state park land amenities

The Florida House passed a bill that would bar golf courses, hotels and other amenities from being built on state park land.

