The Scoop: Thurs. April 24, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

FSU students rally against weakening gun safety laws
Around 100 Florida State University students march from campus to the state capital yesterday saying to ‘strengthen gun laws’.
The Florida House passes a bill requiring students to watch controversial human development videos
HB 1255, passing 86 to 27, requires students to watch a one-minute ultrasound video and a three-minute fertilization and human development video from conception until birth. Democrats express that this pushes an anti-abortion agenda.
The Florida Senate rejects increasing highway speed limits
The bill was passed and it will give drivers a chance to appeal tickets for passing school buses.
The coral bleaching crisis is peaking
The AP’s Ben Thomas reports, the world’s coral reefs are being hit by the worst bleaching event on record.
