The Scoop: Thurs. April 24, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Listen to The Scoop:

FSU students rally against weakening gun safety laws

Around 100 Florida State University students march from campus to the state capital yesterday saying to ‘strengthen gun laws’.

The Florida House passes a bill requiring students to watch controversial human development videos

HB 1255, passing 86 to 27, requires students to watch a one-minute ultrasound video and a three-minute fertilization and human development video from conception until birth. Democrats express that this pushes an anti-abortion agenda.

The Florida Senate rejects increasing highway speed limits

The bill was passed and it will give drivers a chance to appeal tickets for passing school buses.

The coral bleaching crisis is peaking

The AP’s Ben Thomas reports, the world’s coral reefs are being hit by the worst bleaching event on record.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Sofia Celis

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Joshua Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Toni Pham, Josh Holton, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /