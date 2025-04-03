Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Thurs. April 3, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on April 3, 2025 • by Sofia Celis
Share

Listen to The Scoop:

 

Hillsborough votes to participate in Florida’s DOGE audit of local governments

Commissioners voted 6 to 1 yesterday. Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order creating his own “DOGE” task force. This group will use technology and AI to look for government waste.

Florida FWC holds meeting on potential black bear hunt

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission hosted the first of three virtual meetings. Morgan Richardson, from FWC, says data on reproductive rates show the black bear population increasing.

Florida House moves forward with amendment for term limits on county commissioners

The Florida House moves forward with the proposal imposing eight-year term limits on county commissioners. This was voted 11-6 yesterday to approve the proposal, if it is approved by the legislative it will go on the 2026 ballot.

Florida bill would make it easier to remove books from K-12 schools

Not only will this new bill remove books from schools but it will place penalties in place for districts who don’t comply.

Luis Viera files to run for State House

Luis Viera, Tampa City Councilmember, is running for Florida State House District 67. The seat is held by Fentrice Driskell as of now. Both Driskell and Viera are leaving their seats due to 2026 term limits.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Sofia Celis

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Joshua Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Toni Pham, Josh Holton, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Florida State Park Love Fests aim to protect parks

Last year, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) proposed...

A man in a tweed sportcoat, wearing studio headphones and eyeglasses. He's speaking into a radio microphone. Luis Viera
Tampa City Council member Luis Viera announces run for Florida State House

Luis Viera is running as a Democrat to represent District...

FPREN hurricane names
Beryl, Helene and Milton are retired from the hurricane name list

Brianna, Holly and Miguel will replace Beryl, Helene and Milton...

Autism Awareness
Tampa Bay’s only sensory-friendly science festival is returning

"Sensational SciFest," is for children with sensory sensitivities and hosted...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Thursday
Player position: