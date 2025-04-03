The Scoop: Thurs. April 3, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Listen to The Scoop:

Hillsborough votes to participate in Florida’s DOGE audit of local governments

Commissioners voted 6 to 1 yesterday. Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order creating his own “DOGE” task force. This group will use technology and AI to look for government waste.

Florida FWC holds meeting on potential black bear hunt

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission hosted the first of three virtual meetings. Morgan Richardson, from FWC, says data on reproductive rates show the black bear population increasing.

Florida House moves forward with amendment for term limits on county commissioners

The Florida House moves forward with the proposal imposing eight-year term limits on county commissioners. This was voted 11-6 yesterday to approve the proposal, if it is approved by the legislative it will go on the 2026 ballot.

Florida bill would make it easier to remove books from K-12 schools

Not only will this new bill remove books from schools but it will place penalties in place for districts who don’t comply.

Luis Viera, Tampa City Councilmember, is running for Florida State House District 67. The seat is held by Fentrice Driskell as of now. Both Driskell and Viera are leaving their seats due to 2026 term limits.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Sofia Celis

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Joshua Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Toni Pham, Josh Holton, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /