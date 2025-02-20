Donate Now!
The Scoop: Thurs. Feb. 20, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on February 20, 2025 • by Sofia Celis
Listen to The Scoop:

 

Environmental groups sue EPA over phosphogypsum in roads

After a December decision allowing Mosaic to use phosphogypsum in a road project in Polk County.

Broward Sheriff’s Office employees placed on leave

Employees on leave amid investigation into a triple murder in Tamarac. Sheriff Gregory Tony said that investigations leading up to the deadly shootings could put Gingles behind bars before the tragedy.

Exploring how funding works for Florida state colleges

WMNF’s Faith Montalvo reports on how this funding model was developed.

Cold weather shelters will open

Cold weather shelters will open tonight in Pinellas County. PTSA provides free bus rides to and from shelters from 5 p.m. today to 7 a.m. Friday. Riders must tell PTSA that they are going to the cold weather shelters to ride fare-free.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Sofia Celis

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Joshua Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Toni Pham, Josh Holton, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

