The Scoop: Thurs. Feb. 20, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Listen to The Scoop:
Environmental groups sue EPA over phosphogypsum in roads
After a December decision allowing Mosaic to use phosphogypsum in a road project in Polk County.
Broward Sheriff’s Office employees placed on leave
Employees on leave amid investigation into a triple murder in Tamarac. Sheriff Gregory Tony said that investigations leading up to the deadly shootings could put Gingles behind bars before the tragedy.
Exploring how funding works for Florida state colleges
WMNF’s Faith Montalvo reports on how this funding model was developed.
Cold weather shelters will open
Cold weather shelters will open tonight in Pinellas County. PTSA provides free bus rides to and from shelters from 5 p.m. today to 7 a.m. Friday. Riders must tell PTSA that they are going to the cold weather shelters to ride fare-free.
The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF
The Scoop producer Sofia Celis
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Joshua Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Toni Pham, Josh Holton, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran
Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /
