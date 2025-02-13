The Scoop: Thurs. Feb. 13, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Listen to The Scoop:
Florida Republicans want to investigate chemtrails
WMNF’s Josh Holton reports, a bill advanced during Tuesday’s meeting of the Senate Environment and Natural Resources committee.
Manatee County could limit development
Manatee County is continuously growing. WMNF’s Chris Young reports, Commissioners are focused on bringing back wetland protections cut in 2023 to favor new development.
Florida’s governor and legislature feud over policy
Shift from 2023 when DeSantis dictated much of Florida’s Republican legislation. According to Jacob Ogles, it’s less about disagreements but it’s about whether the GOP is still DeSantis’s party.
Author who is queer and Latinx questions the “American Dream”
“Alligator Tears” by Edgar Gomez exposes the American Dream as a scam that benefits the rich. Their book launch will be at Books & Books in Miami on February 15th, at 7 p.m.
The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF
