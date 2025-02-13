The Scoop: Thurs. Feb. 13, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Listen to The Scoop:

WMNF’s Josh Holton reports, a bill advanced during Tuesday’s meeting of the Senate Environment and Natural Resources committee.

Manatee County is continuously growing. WMNF’s Chris Young reports, Commissioners are focused on bringing back wetland protections cut in 2023 to favor new development.

Shift from 2023 when DeSantis dictated much of Florida’s Republican legislation. According to Jacob Ogles, it’s less about disagreements but it’s about whether the GOP is still DeSantis’s party.

“Alligator Tears” by Edgar Gomez exposes the American Dream as a scam that benefits the rich. Their book launch will be at Books & Books in Miami on February 15th, at 7 p.m.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Sofia Celis

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Joshua Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Toni Pham, Josh Holton, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /