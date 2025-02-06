The Scoop: Thurs. Feb. 6, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Listen to The Scoop:

Anti-Trump protests in Tampa and across the country

Protestors were outside of the Florida Capitol yesterday to denounce President Trump’s second term. Madalyn Propst was one of the main organizers. Similarly, hundreds came together outside of old Tampa City Hall with signs about LGBTQ rights, immigration, and thoughts about Musk in the federal government.

Hillsborough Commission rejects removing fluoride from drinking water

A failed vote of 3-3 to remove fluoride from water is prompted by Commissioner Joshua Wostal. Judge cited evidence showing fluoride presented a risk to public health and lower IQ for children.

Chris Young reports, the 11th anniversary of Andrew Joseph III passing. Concert will be held February 6th from 7 to 11pm at Crowbar in Ybor. More info at wmnf.org.

Dr. John Licato, an AI researcher, said there are hindering researchers at universities who need data and federal funding to train artificial intelligence.

Scientist studies pack-ice killer whales

Pack-ice killer whales have complex social structures and hunting techniques. In the new PBS documentary with Jessica Farrer, their interactions with the marine environment are explored. Farrer says the documentary on Nature PBS airs next Wednesday. You can hear talking animals on wmnf.org or live Wednesdays at 11am.

