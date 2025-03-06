The Scoop: Thurs. Mar. 06, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Listen to The Scoop:

Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in downtown Tampa yesterday to endorse a bill that would add permanent protections from vaccines to Florida’s patient bill of rights.

WMNF’s Josh Holton reports that young activists from the Panhandle to the Keys will rally for an “Earth Advocacy Day” to urge protecting our area from global warming.

A bill to shield owners of former phosphate lands advances

This could help shield owners of former phosphate mines from pollution liability. WMNF’s Faith Montalvo reports on some concerns.

Critics of the push to defund US AID say disease prevention could be impacted

Nancy Wildfeir-Field said those funds help tackle diseases like Ebola and malaria. She informs listeners to stay informed and engaged with federal, state, and local officials.

