The Scoop: Thurs. Mar. 06, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Joseph Ladapo touts alternatives to vaccination during measles outbreak
Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in downtown Tampa yesterday to endorse a bill that would add permanent protections from vaccines to Florida’s patient bill of rights.
USF students bus to Tallahassee to rally for the climate
WMNF’s Josh Holton reports that young activists from the Panhandle to the Keys will rally for an “Earth Advocacy Day” to urge protecting our area from global warming.
A bill to shield owners of former phosphate lands advances
This could help shield owners of former phosphate mines from pollution liability. WMNF’s Faith Montalvo reports on some concerns.
Critics of the push to defund US AID say disease prevention could be impacted
Nancy Wildfeir-Field said those funds help tackle diseases like Ebola and malaria. She informs listeners to stay informed and engaged with federal, state, and local officials.
