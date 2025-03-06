Donate Now!
The Scoop: Thurs. Mar. 06, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on March 6, 2025 • by Sofia Celis
Listen to The Scoop:

 

Joseph Ladapo touts alternatives to vaccination during measles outbreak

Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in downtown Tampa yesterday to endorse a bill that would add permanent protections from vaccines to Florida’s patient bill of rights.

USF students bus to Tallahassee to rally for the climate

WMNF’s Josh Holton reports that young activists from the Panhandle to the Keys will rally for an “Earth Advocacy Day” to urge protecting our area from global warming.

A bill to shield owners of former phosphate lands advances

This could help shield owners of former phosphate mines from pollution liability. WMNF’s Faith Montalvo reports on some concerns.

Critics of the push to defund US AID say disease prevention could be impacted

Nancy Wildfeir-Field said those funds help tackle diseases like Ebola and malaria. She informs listeners to stay informed and engaged with federal, state, and local officials.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Sofia Celis

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Joshua Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Toni Pham, Josh Holton, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

