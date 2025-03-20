The Scoop: Thurs. Mar. 20, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Listen to The Scoop:

Education bill includes embryological development video

The Florida House Student Academic Success Subcommittee advanced this bill on Tuesday. WMNF’s Faith Montalvo reports on what the bill requires and on opposition to the bill during the meeting.

Drivers for a mail subcontractor are on strike

Drivers are in their third week of a 24/7 strike. WMNF’s Josh Holton reports, drivers for 10 Roads Express in Tampa are joining other union members as part of a strike across 8 states.

A land swap could mean state forest lands could be converted to a farm

State water managers are considering a land swap — giving 700 acres of North Florida forest land to a nearby peanut farming company.

Miami Beach won’t terminate the lease of a theater that aired a film

Mayor Steven Meiner has withdrawn a proposal to terminate the lease of a theater that aired, the Academy Award-winning documentary, “No Other Land.”

DNC billboard campaign targets Ann Paulina Luna

The DNC launched a new billboard campaign Wednesday calling out Republican representatives for not being willing to face constituents. The billboard features a message saying, “Rep. Luna=Coward.”

