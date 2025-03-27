The Scoop: Thurs. Mar. 27, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Listen to The Scoop:

A Florida bill would let craft brewers bypass some rules for distribution

This bill would allow breweries to sell, at most, five thousand barrels of malt beverages to vendors annually. It would allow them to bypass a distributor.

Tampa’s streetcar will remain free to ride… for now

The streetcar will be free to riders through September after cities Community Redevelopment Agency voted to fund it earlier this month. However, WMNF’s Chris Young reports, council members say this will only be a temporary solution.

Critics respond to Trump administration cuts to Medicaid

WMNF’s Josh Holton reports a 9-state coalition of organizations will lead health equity movements in southern states that have not expanded Medicaid.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Sofia Celis

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Joshua Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Toni Pham, Josh Holton, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /