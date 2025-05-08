The Scoop: Thurs. May 08, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Listen to The Scoop:

Tampa Electric rates will increase

The Florida Public Service Commission rejected a request by consumer representatives to reconsider its rate decision. The Florida supreme court issued a stay of appeal while the PSC took up the Office of Public Counsel’s request for reconsideration.

An injured Clearwater Ferry passenger is suing the pilot of a boat that crashed into it

The lawsuit alleges that Jeff Knight was “careless and negligent” operating at an excessive speed for the conditions. It accuses him of fleeing the scene without rendering aid or providing identification. Nicole Makelele, whom was still hospitalized as of yesterday, is seeking jury trial and damages of more than $50,000.

A small Polk County political group is calling out the Trump administration with a general strike and advisory against travel to the US over the crackdown on undocumented migrants.

A private contractor takes over investigation of a condo with cracks on Sand Key

All 60 residents of ‘South Beach III” evacuated after a crack was found in a support column. Officials with Clearwater fire and rescue, confirmed that the crack was at least two feet deep.

Treasure Island will vote on removing its city manager

The Treasure Island city commission voted 3 to 2 on Tuesday to place their city manager on paid administrative leave. A resolution to terminate city manager, Chuck Anderson will be presented at the May 20 city commission meeting.

