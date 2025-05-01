Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Thurs. May 01, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on May 1, 2025 • by Sofia Celis
Share

Listen to The Scoop:

 

May Day and International Workers’ Day

It is a day of worker solidarity and protest. May Day goes back to 1886, when 200,000 US workers engineered a nationwide strike for an 8-hour day.

The Tampa neighborhood of Palmetto Beach will get storm-safety improvements

A $25 million plan announced last year is facing new tweaks to get the neighborhood, in Ybor City, storm-ready.

Florida is ranked at the bottom in teacher salaries

According to the Florida Education Association, this is the second year in a row that Florida is 50th out of all 50 states and D.C.

A bill to protect Florida State Parks is stalled in the state Senate

A legislative effort to ensure golf courses, pickleball courts and luxury lodges are never built in state parks.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Sofia Celis

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Joshua Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Toni Pham, Josh Holton, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

migrants at the U.S. border, American flag, barbed wire
Florida seeks a stay on an immigration ruling

A federal judge Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction to block...

State Sen. Darryl Rouson at WMNF
Backroom Briefing: Rallying around Darryl Rouson

A health-care bill had named a new Center for Substance...

City of Tampa hall
Opinion: Is the City of Tampa wasting time?

"This editorial is to specifically speak to a lack of...

FSU
The family of an FSU shooting victim seeks answers

Attorneys for the family of Tiru Chabba called Wednesday for...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Thursday
Player position: