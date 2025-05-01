The Scoop: Thurs. May 01, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Listen to The Scoop:

May Day and International Workers’ Day

It is a day of worker solidarity and protest. May Day goes back to 1886, when 200,000 US workers engineered a nationwide strike for an 8-hour day.

The Tampa neighborhood of Palmetto Beach will get storm-safety improvements

A $25 million plan announced last year is facing new tweaks to get the neighborhood, in Ybor City, storm-ready.

According to the Florida Education Association, this is the second year in a row that Florida is 50th out of all 50 states and D.C.

A bill to protect Florida State Parks is stalled in the state Senate

A legislative effort to ensure golf courses, pickleball courts and luxury lodges are never built in state parks.

