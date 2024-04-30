The Scoop: Tues. April 30th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Police arrest protesters at USF

Yesterday, there was a confrontation between police and activists at the University of South Florida. Pro-Palestine demonstrators clashed with law enforcement while setting up a tent near the campus center. This incident followed a march across campus demanding an end to Israel’s attacks on Gaza and urging USF to divest from Israel.

Netanyahu will invade Rafah “with or without a deal”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced plans to launch an incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, despite ongoing cease-fire negotiations between Israel and Hamas. This move is intended to proceed whether or not a formal agreement is reached.

Disney Springs union drive

A union representing Disney workers in Central Florida aiming to unionize five Disney Springs restaurants owned by the Patina Restaurant Group. Delaware North, the parent company, has expressed respect for its employees’ rights to consider union representation.

Title IX

Florida, along with three other states, has filed a federal lawsuit challenging a new Biden administration rule regarding sex-based discrimination in education programs. The rule extends Title IX regulations to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Stamkos’ last game as a Bolt?

The Tampa Bay Lightning, led by Captain Steven Stamkos, were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Florida Panthers in the First Round. With Stamkos’s contract expiring, he becomes a free agent, raising speculation about his future with the team.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Kerilyn Kwiatkowski

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF