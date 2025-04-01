Donate Now!
The Scoop: Tues. April 1, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Posted on April 1, 2025 • by Helen (Han) Ly
Pinellas County Sherriff’s Office Deputy-Involved Shooting in Indian Shores

According to a police report, The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said early this morning there was what they described as a deputy-involved shooting near 20254 Gulf Boulevard in Indian Shores. Gulf Blvd. is closed to all traffic from the Walsingham Bridge south to 197 Avenue East and is expected to remain closed for several hours for the investigation.

DeSantis calls for billions in property tax relief, doubles down on eventually removing the tax

Governor Ron DeSantis is calling on the Florida legislature to direct billions of dollars toward cutting property taxes.

City Council member considers a public utility for St. Petersburg’s next power contract

Some Duke Energy customers want a publicly-owned utility after Duke Energy’s contract expires next year. Last Saturday the group Dump Duke held a panel discussion.

THC product restrictions ready for Senate vote

A year after Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill on the issue, lawmakers are considering proposals aimed at imposing regulations on the sale and production of hemp products. 

The Scoop producer Helen (Han) Ly

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Josh Holton
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton, Lisa Marzilli, Toni Pham, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky, Helen (Han) Ly
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

