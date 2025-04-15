Donate Now!
The Scoop: Tues. April 15, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Posted on April 15, 2025 • by Helen (Han) Ly
Tampa small business owners express concern over Trump tariffs

Local business leaders are concerned about how tariffs will impact their bottom line.

In Florida, it’s ‘Gulf of America’ as Ron DeSantis signs two bills into law

One of the bills (HB 575) will change dozens of state laws to reflect the name change, while the other (HB 549) will require state agencies to update “geographic materials” to reflect the change.

DeSantis claps back at House criticism of his wife’s charity

Republicans in the House have recently been critical of DeSantis administration, diverting $10 million from a Medicaid overbilling settlement to First Lady Casey DeSantis’s charity-the Hope Florida Foundation.

Senate proposal expands tax cuts

The Florida Senate yesterday released a package of proposed tax cuts, as it prepares for negotiations with the House, which has pitched a $5.43 billion measure that includes reducing the state’s sales-tax rate.

Gasoline average price dropped amid an increase in supply and concerns about the effect of tariffs

Florida drivers are now paying an average of $3.09 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. Nationally, the average price on Monday was $3.18 per gallon.

The Scoop producer Helen (Han) Ly

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Josh Holton
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton, Lisa Marzilli, Toni Pham, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky, Helen (Han) Ly
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

