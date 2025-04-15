The Scoop: Tues. April 15, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Local business leaders are concerned about how tariffs will impact their bottom line.

One of the bills (HB 575) will change dozens of state laws to reflect the name change, while the other (HB 549) will require state agencies to update “geographic materials” to reflect the change.

DeSantis claps back at House criticism of his wife’s charity

Republicans in the House have recently been critical of DeSantis administration, diverting $10 million from a Medicaid overbilling settlement to First Lady Casey DeSantis’s charity-the Hope Florida Foundation.

Senate proposal expands tax cuts

The Florida Senate yesterday released a package of proposed tax cuts, as it prepares for negotiations with the House, which has pitched a $5.43 billion measure that includes reducing the state’s sales-tax rate.

Gasoline average price dropped amid an increase in supply and concerns about the effect of tariffs

Florida drivers are now paying an average of $3.09 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. Nationally, the average price on Monday was $3.18 per gallon.

