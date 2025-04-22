Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Tues. April 22, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Posted on April 22, 2025 • by Helen (Han) Ly
Share

Florida House Democrats raise alarm over gun control after Florida State University shooting

Days after the mass shooting at Florida State University, legislators are entering a new week of the legislative session.

Covid deaths reach 750 in Florida

More than 750 Florida resident deaths have been linked this year to COVID-19, according to data posted on the Florida Department of Health website.

Bill that would prohibit health providers from refusing to serve patients based on their vaccination status

The bill is ready for the Senate Floor. Opponents of the legislation say it would force doctors to have patients who don’t follow their treatment recommendations and could put others who go to the practice at risk.

FL schools face mental-health staffing shortfalls

Florida has expanded school mental-health services but meets just a quarter of the recommended staffing levels for psychologists.

Proposal to remove habitat degradation as a form of “harm” to threatened and endangered species

The Suwannee alligator snapping turtle could be especially affected.

The Scoop producer Helen (Han) Ly

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Josh Holton
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton, Lisa Marzilli, Toni Pham, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky, Helen (Han) Ly
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

Tags
, , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Bill Cotterell: DeSantis bungles the Hope Florida mess

Republican legislative leaders use words like “subpoena” and “money laundering”...

Florida House Democrats raise alarm over gun control after Florida State University shooting

Listen: Days after the mass shooting at Florida State University,...

The Scoop: Mon. April 21, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Roundup of news headlines produced for WMNF Community Radio: Pope...

Earth Day: discussing the impact of natural disasters on the disability community

A community event hosted by YES! of America United to...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
WaveMakers
Player position: