The Scoop: Tues. April 22, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Days after the mass shooting at Florida State University, legislators are entering a new week of the legislative session.

Covid deaths reach 750 in Florida

More than 750 Florida resident deaths have been linked this year to COVID-19, according to data posted on the Florida Department of Health website.

Bill that would prohibit health providers from refusing to serve patients based on their vaccination status

The bill is ready for the Senate Floor. Opponents of the legislation say it would force doctors to have patients who don’t follow their treatment recommendations and could put others who go to the practice at risk.

FL schools face mental-health staffing shortfalls

Florida has expanded school mental-health services but meets just a quarter of the recommended staffing levels for psychologists.

Proposal to remove habitat degradation as a form of “harm” to threatened and endangered species

The Suwannee alligator snapping turtle could be especially affected.

The Scoop producer Helen (Han) Ly

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Josh Holton

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton, Lisa Marzilli, Toni Pham, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky, Helen (Han) Ly

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5