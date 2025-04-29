Donate Now!
The Scoop: Tues. April 29, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Posted on April 29, 2025 • by Helen (Han) Ly
University of South Florida faculty demand USF police pull out of ICE immigration partnership

USF faculty have signed on to a letter with other universities demanding school leaders and campus police pull out of the agreement. They say the agreement erodes trust and sacrifices safety.

Lawmakers may not finish budget talks in time for the end of the legislative session

The Senate and the House have been swapping proposals on the budget and a linked tax-cut package. Legislative leaders said last week they would not finish a budget in time to end the legislative session as scheduled on Friday.

Donald Trump marks first 100 days in Michigan

The Republican president will be staging his largest public event since returning to the White House.

Bill to train teachers in recognizing human trafficking passes House and Senate

Under the bill, Florida teachers, administrators, and school support staff like cafeteria workers would be required to take training to help them identify human trafficking. Every school would be mandated to have a protocol in place for reporting signs of trafficking.

The Scoop producer Helen (Han) Ly

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Josh Holton
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton, Lisa Marzilli, Toni Pham, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky, Helen (Han) Ly
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

