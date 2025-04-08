The Scoop: Tues. April 8, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Faith leaders and advocates in Hillsborough County are calling on local leaders to commit to affordable housing, mental health, and environment reforms. They are hosting an event tonight hoping for a commitment from elected leaders to put dollars towards these issues.

Department of Homeland Security is telling migrants to leave the US immediately

The department confirmed yesterday that authorities notified some migrants who came under the Biden administration’s CBP One app. CBP One was a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s strategy to create and expand temporary legal pathways to entry.

E-verify Expansion to be considered in Florida House

The House Commerce Committee yesterday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would require small businesses to use the federal E-Verify system to check the immigration status of newly hired workers, readying the measure to go to the full House.

Plant City and Pasco Count hold elections today

The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for qualified voters.

The Florida Gators men’s basketball team won the NCAA National Championship.

They defeated the University of Houston Cougars 65 to 63.

