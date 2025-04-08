Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Tues. April 8, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Posted on April 8, 2025 • by Helen (Han) Ly
Share

Tampa faith orgs ask local leaders to commit to funding affordable housing

Faith leaders and advocates in Hillsborough County are calling on local leaders to commit to affordable housing, mental health, and environment reforms. They are hosting an event tonight hoping for a commitment from elected leaders to put dollars towards these issues.

Department of Homeland Security is telling migrants to leave the US immediately

The department confirmed yesterday that authorities notified some migrants who came under the Biden administration’s CBP One app. CBP One was a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s strategy to create and expand temporary legal pathways to entry.

E-verify Expansion to be considered in Florida House

The House Commerce Committee yesterday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would require small businesses to use the federal E-Verify system to check the immigration status of newly hired workers, readying the measure to go to the full House.

Plant City and Pasco Count hold elections today

The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for qualified voters.

The Florida Gators men’s basketball team won the NCAA National Championship.

They defeated the University of Houston Cougars 65 to 63.

The Scoop producer Helen (Han) Ly

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Josh Holton
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton, Lisa Marzilli, Toni Pham, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky, Helen (Han) Ly
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

Tags
, , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Florida Republican Representatives Kiyan Michael (left) and Berny Jacques (right)
Florida House advances bill requiring E-Verify for all businesses

On Monday, the Florida House of Representatives’ House Commerce Committee...

‘We couldn’t justify it’: U.S. politics chills Canadian tourism to Tampa Bay

Listen: Dave Easby has been coming to Dunedin from New...

oil drilling rig
The full Florida House will consider a bill to curb oil drilling near the Apalachicola River

The Florida bill would ban oil and gas drilling within...

Hands Off Tampa
Hear Pacifica’s dispatches from Hands Off protests by reporters around the country

Pacifica compiled reports from community radio reporters across the country,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
First Call
Player position: