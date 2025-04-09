Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Wed. April 9, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Posted on April 9, 2025 • by Josh Holton
Share

‘We couldn’t justify it’: U.S. politics chills Canadian tourism to Tampa Bay

Dave Easby has been coming to Dunedin from New Brunswick, Canada for the last 15 years.  He likes to watch the Toronto Blue Jays spring training.  But this year, he opted for Mexico.

Florida House advances bill requiring E-Verify for all businesses

On Monday, the Florida House of Representatives’ House Commerce Committee supported House Bill 955, which would require all private businesses to use an E-Verify system.

A new recreational pot amendment has more than 150,000 signatures

The group pushing a recreational pot initiative would need to submit 880,062 valid signatures to get on Florida’s November 2026 ballot.

The Florida Senate will vote on outlawing local governments from adding fluoride to water

The fluoride bill would also allow rules to prohibit plant-based products from being “mislabeled” as meat and poultry products in Florida.

The Scoop producer Josh Holton

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Josh Holton
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton, Lisa Marzilli, Toni Pham, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky, Helen (Han) Ly
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

Tags
, , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Florida Congressional Delegation holds hearing on hurricane recovery

Florida’s Congressional Delegation held a bipartisan hearing about hurricane recovery...

New College
Update: New College backtracks on plans to host Russell Brand, blames ‘current media coverage’

Listen: UPDATE: New College rescheduled the event with Russell Brand...

Passive Designed Houses with Nicolette Tiedemann

Join Tanja Vidovic and guest Nicolette Tiedemann to discuss the...

Sargassum algae bloom Puerto Rico Culebra
University of South Florida researchers identify cause of sargassum inundations

Listen: Researchers at the University of South Florida are predicting...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Latin Jazz & Salsa
Player position: