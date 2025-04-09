The Scoop: Wed. April 9, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

‘We couldn’t justify it’: U.S. politics chills Canadian tourism to Tampa Bay
Dave Easby has been coming to Dunedin from New Brunswick, Canada for the last 15 years. He likes to watch the Toronto Blue Jays spring training. But this year, he opted for Mexico.
Florida House advances bill requiring E-Verify for all businesses
On Monday, the Florida House of Representatives’ House Commerce Committee supported House Bill 955, which would require all private businesses to use an E-Verify system.
A new recreational pot amendment has more than 150,000 signatures
The group pushing a recreational pot initiative would need to submit 880,062 valid signatures to get on Florida’s November 2026 ballot.
The Florida Senate will vote on outlawing local governments from adding fluoride to water
The fluoride bill would also allow rules to prohibit plant-based products from being “mislabeled” as meat and poultry products in Florida.
