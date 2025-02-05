The Scoop: Wed. Feb. 5, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Proposed South Florida mining project sparks concerns

A major project in South Florida is in the works to address environmental challenges in the Everglades.

US Senate confirms Pam Bondi as Attorney General

The Senate has confirmed Pam Bondi as U.S. attorney general. Her confirmation puts a longtime ally of Donald Trump at the helm of a Justice Department that has already been rattled by the firings of career employees seen as disloyal to the Republican president.

Tampa Electric and Duke Energy raising rates for customers

The Public Service Commission approved proposals by Tampa Electric and Duke Energy Florida to collect more than $1 and a half billion dollars to cover hurricane-related costs by raising rates on their customers to account for resources they spent to restore power after the hurricanes last year.

Park preservation bill moves forward

A State Senate committee next week is scheduled to take up a bill that would prevent the development of such things as golf courses, pickleball courts and lodges in state parks.

U.S. Postal Service is suspending inbound parcels from China and Hong Kong

The move comes a day after an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump came into effect.

