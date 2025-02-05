Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Wed. Feb. 5, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on February 5, 2025 • by Helen (Han) Ly
Share

Proposed South Florida mining project sparks concerns

A major project in South Florida is in the works to address environmental challenges in the Everglades.

US Senate confirms Pam Bondi as Attorney General

The Senate has confirmed Pam Bondi as U.S. attorney general. Her confirmation puts a longtime ally of Donald Trump at the helm of a Justice Department that has already been rattled by the firings of career employees seen as disloyal to the Republican president.

Tampa Electric and Duke Energy raising rates for customers

The Public Service Commission approved proposals by Tampa Electric and Duke Energy Florida to collect more than $1 and a half billion dollars to cover hurricane-related costs by raising rates on their customers to account for resources they spent to restore power after the hurricanes last year.

Park preservation bill moves forward

A State Senate committee next week is scheduled to take up a bill that would prevent the development of such things as golf courses, pickleball courts and lodges in state parks.

U.S. Postal Service is suspending inbound parcels from China and Hong Kong

The move comes a day after an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump came into effect.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Josh Holton

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Josh Holton
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton, Joshua Hightower
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Florida’s thunderstorms and tornadoes. What to know for Severe Weather Awareness Week

Tornadoes are more common in Florida than most might think....

People stand outside while holding signs. A woman in grey shirt holds microphone and stands behind a podium.
A ‘park preservation’ bill is teed up in the Florida Legislature

The bill would prevent the development of such things as...

condo Florida
Bills propose changes to condominium participation in My Safe Florida Home

The bill is aimed at expanding participation among condominium associations...

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 via CDC.
January 2025 COVID-19 deaths in Florida approach 200

Florida had 196 deaths from COVID-19, with the largest number,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
MidPoint
Player position: