The Scoop: Tues. Feb. 4, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

US trade dispute with Canada could hit Florida’s tourist and citrus economy

Orange juice and tourists are two of the things most at risk for Florida in the trade dispute between the U.S. and Canada. The two countries agreed to pause their threatened tariffs for a month.

Protests against immigration bill enter second day at Florida Capitol

More than 100 people gathered yesterday outside Florida’s Capitol to protest state and federal immigration actions. It’s the second day in a row for the protest, and the group has doubled in size.

Start time changes cause chaos in Florida schools

The first bell rings for about half of Florida’s high schools before 7:30 a.m., while two-thirds start class before 8. Next year, that is supposed to change.

Broward College gets new president

Broward College has a new president.

I-4 expansion east of Lakeland begins construction soon

Last year Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis put more than $7 billion into highway improvements. The Lakeland Ledger reports an expansion of Interstate 4 from U.S. 27 eastward will begin soon, according to the Florida Department of Transportation announcement.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Helen (Han) Ly

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Meghan Bowman, Seán Kinane, Josh Holton

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Meghan Bowman

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /