The Scoop: Tues. Feb. 11, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on February 11, 2025 • by Helen (Han) Ly
New legislative session on immigration scheduled today

Florida lawmakers will meet in another special session this week to pass a package of bills targeting illegal immigration – with Gov Ron DeSantis’ support.

Democrats introduce a bill to stop DOGE

The bill introduced last Friday came before a federal judge blocked Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency on Saturday from accessing sensitive data, saying it raises security threats.

U.S. Supreme Court to consider Florida execution

After losing at the Florida Supreme Court, attorneys for convicted murderer James Ford have quickly asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his scheduled execution to Thursday.

Trump presidency spurs regional protests

The second Trump presidency has led to protests in the region.

