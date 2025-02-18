The Scoop: Tues. Feb. 18, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

About 300 demonstrators representing a coalition of a dozen local activist groups held a protest yesterday in front of Tampa City Hall.

St. Pete residents suffer high utility bills after 2024 hurricane season

St. Petersburg City Council member Lisset Hanewicz warned about people who have been affected by high utility billing after Hurricane Helene last year on WMNF’s The Skinny.

A bill filed in the legislature this month would allow local governments to limit where rental homes owned by corporations can be.

Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier released from prison today

It comes weeks after former President Joe Biden commuted his sentence for the 1975 killings of two FBI agents on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

