The Scoop: Tues. Feb. 19, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Private prisons stand to gain from Trump presidency
Donald Trump revoked former President Biden’s executive order phasing out Justice Department contracts with private prison companies – and prison companies stand to gain.
Leonard Peltier released after 50 years in prison for a crime he says he did not commit
Yesterday Native American activist Leonard Peltier was released from a Florida prison after spending 50 years behind bars.
Water management bill advances, offering $750 million for Everglades restoration
The bill’s supporters also want to see smarter spending and more transparency in how water management districts operate.
Edward James sentenced to death
James was sentenced to death in the 1993 murders of a woman and her 8-year-old granddaughter in Seminole County. The death warrant came five days after the state put to death James Ford in the 1997 murders of a couple in Charlotte County.
Seminole Republican files bill to limit areas where corporate-owned housing is allowed
A bill filed by a Seminole Republican Representative Berny Jacques would limit where big corporations could own homes in Florida.
