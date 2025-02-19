The Scoop: Tues. Feb. 19, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Donald Trump revoked former President Biden’s executive order phasing out Justice Department contracts with private prison companies – and prison companies stand to gain.

Yesterday Native American activist Leonard Peltier was released from a Florida prison after spending 50 years behind bars.

The bill’s supporters also want to see smarter spending and more transparency in how water management districts operate.

Edward James sentenced to death

James was sentenced to death in the 1993 murders of a woman and her 8-year-old granddaughter in Seminole County. The death warrant came five days after the state put to death James Ford in the 1997 murders of a couple in Charlotte County.

A bill filed by a Seminole Republican Representative Berny Jacques would limit where big corporations could own homes in Florida.

