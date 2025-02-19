Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Tues. Feb. 19, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on February 19, 2025 • by Josh Holton
Share

Private prisons stand to gain from Trump presidency

Donald Trump revoked former President Biden’s executive order phasing out Justice Department contracts with private prison companies – and prison companies stand to gain.

Leonard Peltier released after 50 years in prison for a crime he says he did not commit

Yesterday Native American activist Leonard Peltier was released from a Florida prison after spending 50 years behind bars.

Water management bill advances, offering $750 million for Everglades restoration

The bill’s supporters also want to see smarter spending and more transparency in how water management districts operate.

Edward James sentenced to death

James was sentenced to death in the 1993 murders of a woman and her 8-year-old granddaughter in Seminole County. The death warrant came five days after the state put to death James Ford in the 1997 murders of a couple in Charlotte County.

Seminole Republican files bill to limit areas where corporate-owned housing is allowed

A bill filed by a Seminole Republican Representative Berny Jacques would limit where big corporations could own homes in Florida.

The Scoop producer Josh Holton

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Josh Holton
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton, Lisa Marzilli, Toni Pham, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky, Helen (Han) Ly
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Talking Animals: Howard Baskin outlines major changes at Big Cat Rescue—All the cats are gone (to Arkansas), and the property is sold

Howard Baskin recalls his reaction upon first  getting a close...

Environmental group sues EPA over approval of Mosaic’s radioactive road project in Polk County

Listen: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is facing backlash from...

migrants at the U.S. border, American flag, barbed wire
A court backs Ron DeSantis on migrant flight records

An appeals court overturned a judge’s ruling that Gov. Ron...

Leonard Peltier released after 50 years in prison for a crime he says he did not commit

Yesterday Native American activist Leonard Peltier was released from a...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Big Gay Radio Show
Player position: