The Scoop: Tues. Feb. 25, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The Florida Sheriff’s Association announced at a meeting in Polk County yesterday how they plan to crack down on undocumented immigrants in the state.

Apple Shareholders may reject calls to end DEI initiatives

Apple Shareholders are expected to reject an attempt to pressure the technology trendsetter into joining in the recent fad of dismantling programs designed to diversify workforces.

DOGE isn’t helping save the government money with canceled contracts

The Department of Government Efficiency run by Elon Musk published last week an initial list of 1,125 contracts that it terminated in recent weeks. The data shows that more than one-third of the 417 contract cancellations will yield no savings.

DeSantis unveils Florida version of DOGE

Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Monday a new panel that will review about 900 state positions, university spending, local government spending, and the need for about 70 state boards and commissions.

The Scoop producer Helen (Han) Ly

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Josh Holton

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton, Lisa Marzilli, Toni Pham, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky, Helen (Han) Ly

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /