The Scoop: Tues. March. 04, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

School start time changes face possible reversal
Florida lawmakers have taken the first steps to reverse a 2023 decision to make school start later.
Tamiami Trail could be renamed
A bill filed in the legislature would change the name of an iconic road with a nearly 100-year history. The bill was later dropped.
Consumer groups ask Florida Supreme Court to review TECO rate hike approvals
Two consumer groups are challenging the Tampa Electric Company’s rate hikes, which went into effect in January.
Lawmakers consider hundreds of bills today at the start of Legislative session
The bills will include revising the ballot initiative process, providing more money for programs, offering aid to the victims of the hurricanes, and addressing rising costs for condominium owners.
