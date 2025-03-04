The Scoop: Tues. March. 04, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

School start time changes face possible reversal

Florida lawmakers have taken the first steps to reverse a 2023 decision to make school start later.

A bill filed in the legislature would change the name of an iconic road with a nearly 100-year history. The bill was later dropped.

Two consumer groups are challenging the Tampa Electric Company’s rate hikes, which went into effect in January.

The bills will include revising the ballot initiative process, providing more money for programs, offering aid to the victims of the hurricanes, and addressing rising costs for condominium owners.

The Scoop producer Helen (Han) Ly

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Josh Holton

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton, Lisa Marzilli, Toni Pham, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky, Helen (Han) Ly

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

