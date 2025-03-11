Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Tues. March 11, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Posted on March 11, 2025 • by Helen (Han) Ly
Share

St. Petersburg launches $160 million hurricane recovery effort

The disaster funds will mainly be used towards long-term recovery efforts like housing development, infrastructure improvements, and mitigation.

Universities sent letters about anti-Semitism violations

The U.S. Department of Education said yesterday it had sent letters to 60 colleges and universities across the country, including the University of South Florida and the University of Tampa, about a need to protect Jewish students on campus.

Bill to ensure people have the chance to repair their own mobile devices passes committee

Under the bill, manufacturers will be required to make schematic parts and tools available for consumers and third-party repair shops.

Senate panel approves bill to make amending FL constitution more difficult

Critics said restrictions would further limit the public’s ability to make changes to the Constitution, which in the past has helped raise the minimum wage, allow medical marijuana, and restrict school class sizes.

The Scoop producer Helen (Han) Ly

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Josh Holton
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton, Lisa Marzilli, Toni Pham, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky, Helen (Han) Ly
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

Tags
, , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Environmental groups sue Trump administration over deregulation of toxic waste

More than half a dozen conservation and environmental organizations have...

Musician with cello.
Florida Orchestra and Florida Holocaust Museum presents “Violins of Hope”

The Florida Holocaust Museum and the Florida Orchestra are holding...

WMNF News: Beach dunes
Amid a name controvesy, the Gulf remains historically, economicaly and ecologically important

At one point the Gulf of Mexico was called the...

Juul e-cigarette vaping
Florida and Juul reach a $79 million settlement

The Florida settlement comes after a lawsuit alleging that...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Freak Show
Player position: