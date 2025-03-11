The Scoop: Tues. March 11, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

The disaster funds will mainly be used towards long-term recovery efforts like housing development, infrastructure improvements, and mitigation.

The U.S. Department of Education said yesterday it had sent letters to 60 colleges and universities across the country, including the University of South Florida and the University of Tampa, about a need to protect Jewish students on campus.

Bill to ensure people have the chance to repair their own mobile devices passes committee

Under the bill, manufacturers will be required to make schematic parts and tools available for consumers and third-party repair shops.

Critics said restrictions would further limit the public’s ability to make changes to the Constitution, which in the past has helped raise the minimum wage, allow medical marijuana, and restrict school class sizes.

