The Scoop: Tues. March 18, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

A bill would stop local governments from setting DEI policies

The bill would allow people to take legal action if the prohibition is violated. The measure would also affect such things as employment policies.

The City of Tampa is still reeling from the impacts and aftermath of Hurricanes Helen and Milton last year. The damage was the most widespread and costly in the history of Tampa. Parks and recreation will reopen five more facilities by the end of May.

Senate Ethics and Elections Committee approves proposal for term limits for county commissioners

The Senate Ethics and Elections Committee yesterday voted 6-2 to approve a proposal that would put in the Florida Constitution eight-year term limits for county commissioners and school board members.

Business groups concerned with privacy after data request probe

Business groups are raising privacy concerns after state regulators requested detailed data on Floridians’ prescription drugs, including patients’ names and dates of birth and their doctors. The Tampa Bay Times reported that this year the companies were requested to hand over claim reimbursement data for every prescription drug that filled in Florida in 2024, amounting to hundreds of millions of transactions.

150 rally in Tallahassee over DOGE cuts to social security

The rally comes in the wake of a statement by Elon Musk, who is advising President Donald Trump. Musk recently called Social Security a Ponzi scheme.

The Scoop producer Helen (Han) Ly

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Josh Holton

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton, Lisa Marzilli, Toni Pham, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky, Helen (Han) Ly

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5