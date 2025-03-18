Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Tues. March 18, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Posted on March 18, 2025 • by Helen (Han) Ly
Share

A bill would stop local governments from setting DEI policies

The bill would allow people to take legal action if the prohibition is violated. The measure would also affect such things as employment policies.

Tampa parks begin reopening after costly hurricane recovery

The City of Tampa is still reeling from the impacts and aftermath of Hurricanes Helen and Milton last year. The damage was the most widespread and costly in the history of Tampa. Parks and recreation will reopen five more facilities by the end of May.

Senate Ethics and Elections Committee approves proposal for term limits for county commissioners

The Senate Ethics and Elections Committee yesterday voted 6-2 to approve a proposal that would put in the Florida Constitution eight-year term limits for county commissioners and school board members.

Business groups concerned with privacy after data request probe

Business groups are raising privacy concerns after state regulators requested detailed data on Floridians’ prescription drugs, including patients’ names and dates of birth and their doctors. The Tampa Bay Times reported that this year the companies were requested to hand over claim reimbursement data for every prescription drug that filled in Florida in 2024, amounting to hundreds of millions of transactions.

150 rally in Tallahassee over DOGE cuts to social security

The rally comes in the wake of a statement by Elon Musk, who is advising President Donald Trump. Musk recently called Social Security a Ponzi scheme.

The Scoop producer Helen (Han) Ly

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Josh Holton
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton, Lisa Marzilli, Toni Pham, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky, Helen (Han) Ly
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

Tags
, , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Tropicana Field Tampa Bay Rays
St. Pete Council member: Rays killing the stadium deal means city can “provide so much more community benefits”

On WMNF's Tuesday Cafe, St. Pete City Council member Richie...

City of Tampa reopens facilities faced with costly hurricane damages

The City of Tampa is still reeling from the impacts...

The Scoop: Mon. March 17, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF The Scoop headlines and gun age law, kids off...

guns gun
An appeals court upholds Florida’s gun age law

By Dara Kam ©2025 The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Dream Clinic
Player position: