The Scoop: Wed. March 19, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Posted on March 19, 2025 • by Josh Holton
University of South Florida administrator has resigned after defending DEI

A University of South Florida administrator has resigned after the university put him on administrative leave.  The resignation comes after he made comments defending diversity, equity and inclusion.

A Florida bill targets ‘DEI’ in med schools and state contracts

The Republican-controlled Senate Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee yesterday approved a measure that targets diversity, equity, and inclusion, or “DEI,” efforts at medical schools and in state-agency contracts.

A bill to add requirements for unemployment compensation advances in the Florida House

A House panel yesterday approved a bill that would add requirements for people seeking unemployment compensation, including disqualifying people from benefits if they don’t show up for job interviews.

 St. Pete Council member: Rays killing the stadium deal means city can “provide so much more community benefits”

For two decades the Tampa Bay Rays have been seeking a new baseball stadium to call home. Last summer the MLB team hammered out a deal with Pinellas County and the City of St. Petersburg to fund a new stadium on the site of the current Tropicana Field and development in the surrounding area. But the story took a major turn last week when the Rays owners announced they were breaking the deal. 

The Scoop producer Josh Holton

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Josh Holton
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton, Lisa Marzilli, Toni Pham, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky, Helen (Han) Ly
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

