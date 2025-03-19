The Scoop: Wed. March 19, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

A Florida bill targets ‘DEI’ in med schools and state contracts



The Republican-controlled Senate Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee yesterday approved a measure that targets diversity, equity, and inclusion, or “DEI,” efforts at medical schools and in state-agency contracts.

A bill to add requirements for unemployment compensation advances in the Florida House



A House panel yesterday approved a bill that would add requirements for people seeking unemployment compensation, including disqualifying people from benefits if they don’t show up for job interviews.

For two decades the Tampa Bay Rays have been seeking a new baseball stadium to call home. Last summer the MLB team hammered out a deal with Pinellas County and the City of St. Petersburg to fund a new stadium on the site of the current Tropicana Field and development in the surrounding area. But the story took a major turn last week when the Rays owners announced they were breaking the deal.

