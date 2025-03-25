The Scoop: Tues. March 25, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

The new southbound span of the Howard Frankland Bridge along Interstate 275 South is now open for drivers. The bridge will also add a 12-foot wide pedestrian path for walkers and cyclists who want to cross without a car.

A controversial Florida bill to reduce the age to purchase a long gun from 21 to 18 will be heard on the House floor this week.

Community colleges could get a new name

The Senate Higher Education Appropriations Committee yesterday approved a bill that would make a change to a 2021 law that allowed the tuition break. The bill would also change the name of Hillsborough Community College to Hillsborough College.

Local governments want to get paid back for providing security for President Donald Trump

Local governments where President Donald Trump spends a significant amount of time want to be paid back by the federal government – after footing the bill for hefty security costs.

Voters will put the President’s agenda to an electoral test

As the Trump administration forges ahead with its dramatic reshaping of the federal government, voters in the state’s 1st District are set to decide on April 1 who should take former Rep. Matt Gaetz’s seat in Congress.

The Scoop producer Helen (Han) Ly

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Josh Holton

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton, Lisa Marzilli, Toni Pham, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky, Helen (Han) Ly

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5