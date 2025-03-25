Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Tues. March 25, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Posted on March 25, 2025 • by Helen (Han) Ly
Share

Howard Frankland Bridge is now open

The new southbound span of the Howard Frankland Bridge along Interstate 275 South is now open for drivers. The bridge will also add a 12-foot wide pedestrian path for walkers and cyclists who want to cross without a car.

State legislature considers lowering the age to buy long guns

A controversial Florida bill to reduce the age to purchase a long gun from 21 to 18 will be heard on the House floor this week.

Community colleges could get a new name

The Senate Higher Education Appropriations Committee yesterday approved a bill that would make a change to a 2021 law that allowed the tuition break. The bill would also change the name of Hillsborough Community College to Hillsborough College.

Local governments want to get paid back for providing security for President Donald Trump

Local governments where President Donald Trump spends a significant amount of time want to be paid back by the federal government – after footing the bill for hefty security costs. 

Voters will put the President’s agenda to an electoral test

As the Trump administration forges ahead with its dramatic reshaping of the federal government, voters in the state’s 1st District are set to decide on April 1 who should take former Rep. Matt Gaetz’s seat in Congress.

The Scoop producer Helen (Han) Ly

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Josh Holton
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton, Lisa Marzilli, Toni Pham, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky, Helen (Han) Ly
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

Tags
, , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

VIDEO: the new Howard Frankland Bridge southbound span is now open

The new southbound span of the Howard Frankland Bridge along...

guns gun
Florida House to hear bill lowering rifle purchase age

Listen: A controversial Florida bill to reduce the age to...

wetlands in Florida
A legal fight over wetlands permitting in Florida is teed up for arguments

It's about whether the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency improperly shifted...

electric vehicle Tesla EV charging station
An appeals court backs Tesla in a lawsuit over a fatal crash in Florida

The case involves a dispute about the design of the...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Tuesday
Player position: