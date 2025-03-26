Donate Now!
The Scoop: Wed. March 26, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Posted on March 26, 2025 • by Josh Holton
A bill to add requirements for unemployment compensation advances in the Florida House

Florida lawmakers met on Tuesday morning in the House Economic Infrastructure Subcommittee to discuss a bill that would open career paths for students in civil construction. 

Bill allowing workers to be paid less than minimum wage advances in Florida House

A bill advanced in the State House Tuesday that would allow Florida workers to waive their constitutional right to minimum wage. The bill received mostly negative pushback during public comment, with some worried that business owners may take advantage of the waiver. 

Florida Senate committee halts bill to allow guns on college campuses

A Florida Senate committee has failed to move forward a proposal to allow guns on college campuses. The bill did not get enough affirmative votes Tuesday after one Republican rejected the concept.

Lawmakers want to make it easier to build on protected wetlands

Bills making their way through the Florida legislature would make it easier to destroy wetlands. The same wetlands that help clean water and protect residents from hurricanes and flooding.

The Scoop producer Josh Holton

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Josh Holton
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton, Lisa Marzilli, Toni Pham, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky, Helen (Han) Ly
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

